A commercial rafting trip on the Shotover River near Queenstown has ended in tragedy after a guide drowned.

Police were called to the scene just after 11.20am on Friday near the Toilet Rapids. The raft, with five other people on board along with the male guide, overturned.

No one else was injured.

Police are working with Maritime New Zealand and the rafting company to determine what occurred.

The man's death has been referred to the coroner.