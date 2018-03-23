News

Horan wins para cycling worlds silver

NZ Newswire /

Accomplished Kiwi Kate Horan has provided lustre to the start of the para cycling track world championships in Rio by winning silver.

Two-time Paralympian Horan, 42, finished runner-up in the women's C4 500m time trial, less than two seconds behind Chinese winner Jianping Ruan.

"I was so nervous which really shocked me as I have been around international Para cycling for a while now," Horan said.

"But I think I felt the pressure more than I ever have as I am now a senior member of the team and there are no excuses."

Horan battled illness and injury for much of 2017, making her performance more meritorious.

