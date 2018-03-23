The Texas A&M never stood a chance in Thursday's Sweet 16 matchup with Michigan.

March Madness 2018: Three takeaways from Michigan's Sweet 16 rout of Texas A&M

The Wolverines dominated from start to finish handing the Aggies a 99-72 loss and a not-so-sweet exit out of the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan seemingly couldn't miss early as they started the game hitting seven 3-pointers from seven different players. The Wolverines went into the half ahead 52-28 and never looked back.

Michigan finished the game 14 of 24 from 3-point range and 39 of 63 from the floor. They are looking like the team to beat on their side of the bracket now.

Just to make things a little bit sweeter for the Wolverines, the win over the Aggies was their 31st of the season which ties a program record. This will be their third Elite 8 appearance in the last six seasons.

1. Wolverines with clear path to Final 4

While it is true the Wolverines are the highest seed remaining on their side of the bracket, that has nothing to do with their title game possibilities at the moment. Michigan is playing the best basketball in its bracket and as well as anyone in its way until the championship game. They'll play the winner of Thursday night's Florida State-Gonzaga game.

The Wolverines are well coached, play great defense (No. 3 in Adj. Efficiency) and they have options both outside with Jordan Poole, inside with Moritz Wagner and a bench with experience. They are the team to beat right now on their side and there is no denying that.

2. TJ Starks, not so unstoppable

TJ Starks went out on a limb prior to Texas A&M's matchup with Michigan saying, "I think I'm unguardable, unstoppable." Odds are pretty good Michigan's Zavier Simpson heard that.

Starks was 2-of-11 shooting and was pickpocketed by Simpson five times. Not sure that constitutes unguardable.

3. A&M's loss is a microcosm of their season

The Aggies were inconsistent all season despite a solid defense. They could beat anyone as was shown by their wins over West Virginia, Kentucky, Auburn and North Carolina in the round of 32, but they also proved they could get dominated as well.

A&M had three separate winning streaks of at least three games this season but they also had three losing streaks of two games with one going as long as five. The Aggies may have been as talented as anyone in the NCAA Tournament this year, but if talent doesn't match consistency and effort, none of that matters.