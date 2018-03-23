Russia vs Brazil: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Brazil and Russia begin their preparations for this summer's World Cup when they face off at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Friday.

The tournament kicks off in just three months and the friendly game will allow Brazil to get an early feel for the atmosphere they can expect in Russia.

It may be a friendly but the hosts will be keen to issue a statement of intent by putting in a strong performance against one of the tournament favourites in front of their own fans.

For the players, it is the first of a number of trial games as they bid to ensure their places on the plane to Russia in June.

Game Russia vs Brazil Date Friday March 23 Time 16:00 GMT / 14:00 ET Stream (US only) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel & Live Stream

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream beIN Sports fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live for free on TV on FreeSports and it can be streamed live online using the TVPlayer.

UK TV channel Online stream FreeSports TVPlayer

Squads & Team News

Position Russia players Goalkeepers Akinfeev, Gabyulov, Lunyov, Selikhov Defenders Zhirkov, Kombarov, Smolnikov, Kudryashov, Granat, Semyonov, Kutepov, Neustadter, Rausch, Ignatyev, Kambolov Midfielders Glushakov, Dzagoev, Samedov, Golovin, Yerokhin, Cheryshev, Zobnin, Kuzyayev, Anton Miranchuk, Shvets Forwards Smolov, Aleksei Miranchuk, Zabolotny

Zenit forward Aleksandr Kokorin was forced to withdraw from the squad due to a knee injury, while others such as Georgiy Dzhikia and Viktor Vasin are also long-term absentees.

However, coach Stanislav Cherchesov will be able to call upon Fyodor Smolov, who bagged two goals in last November's 3-3 draw against Spain.

Potential Russia XI: Akinfeev; Zhirkov, Smolnikov, Kudrashov, Semyonov; Kuzyayev, Glushakov, Dzagoev, Golovin; Smolov, Aleksei.

Position Brazil players Goalkeepers Alisson, Neto, Ederson Defenders Alves, Miranda, Caio, Ismaily, Marcelo, Marquinhos, Silva, Geromel, Fagner Midfielders Casemiro, Augusto, Fred, Coutinho, Paulinho, Fernandinho, Talisca, Willian Forwards Costa, Jesus, Firmino, Taison, Jose

Defensive duo Alex Sandro and Felipe Luis were included in the initial squad but had to withdraw because of injury, while Neymar misses out as he recovers from a foot problem.

Tite has a number of firm options in each position and is conducting a few final experiments prior to settling on his World Cup squad.

Probable Brazil XI: Alisson; Dani Alves, Miranda, Thiago Silva, Marcelo; Casemiro; Willian, Paulinho, Coutinho, Douglas Costa; Gabriel Jesus.

Betting & Match Odds

Despite being the away team Brazil are firm favourites to win according to dabbebet, who price them at 4/7.

Russia are considered 5/1 bets and a draw is available at 11/4.

Match Preview

Brazil booked their place at the World Cup by breezing through the South America qualification series and come June they will undoubtedly be among the favourites to lift the trophy.

The game against Russia on Friday is the first of four warm-up friendlies they have scheduled ahead of the tournament, with Germany, Croatia and Austria also lined up as opponents.

Star man Neymar will miss at least two of these games but Tite has a wealth of attacking talent at his disposal and the PSG man's absence opens the door for the likes of Douglas Costa.

World Cup hosts Russia, meanwhile, have endured a difficult few years and will be hoping to get 2018 off to a positive start by taking the scalp of the five-time world champions.

New boss Cherchesov has somewhat of a defensive quandary to ponder ahead of the game with a number of senior players absent, but he has an experienced squad to draw from.