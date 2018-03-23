The 2018 MLS season has seen a new player added to the list of 100-goal scorers in the league's history, running the total count to 10.

Can you name all 10 members of the MLS 100-goal club?

Number 11 could be added by the end of the season, with goal machine Bradley Wright-Phillips 13 shy of the century mark.

With that in mind, we wonder if you can name all 10 players on the current list.

Not to fear, we'll let you know which teams they've played for, and all you have to do it type in the name.

Take our quiz below!

