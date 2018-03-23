Red Wings' Green to undergo cervical spine surgery

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Mike Green will undergo surgery on his cervical spine, the NHL team announced on Thursday.

Green will undergo the surgery on April 5 and is expected to be sidelined for two months.

The 32-year-old missed seven games in February after a hit from the Tampa Bay Lightning's Adam Erne.

He was able to return to the ice on March 2 but re-aggravated the injury during practice in Detroit on Wednesday.

Green played in 66 games this season for the Red Wings (27-35-11), recorded eight goals and 25 assists while registering a minus-14 with 38 penalty minutes.

He is in the final year of his contract and was a trade candidate before the injury.