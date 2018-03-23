Andrea Conti said AC Milan are much better under head coach Gennaro Gattuso as the resurgent Serie A side fight to qualify for the Champions League.

Conti: Milan much better thanks to Gattuso

Gattuso has overseen an upturn in fortunes since replacing Vincenzo Montella in November, guiding Milan to a 10-match unbeaten streak in Serie A.

Milan have only tasted defeat to Arsenal in the Europa League during that period, having also qualified for the Coppa Italia final.

The Rossoneri are sixth and only five points adrift of fourth-placed Inter – who occupy the final Champions League qualifying spot – and Milan right-back Conti lauded Gattuso's impact.

"Milan have changed a great deal, in the approach to the game and the characteristics of the team. It's a totally different Milan and, to be honest, a better one," Conti, who was signed by Montella at the start of the season, told Milan TV.

"Gattuso is proving himself to be well-prepared and with all the experience he accumulated as a player, that was inevitable.

"Now I hope to be an extra weapon in the armoury for the final few weeks of the season.

"I believed in our Champions League chances even when there was a wider gap in the table. Considering the current situation, our rivals for a top-four finish are Inter and Lazio."

Milan are back in action against leaders and reigning champions Juventus on March 31 following the international break.