After being released from a Los Angeles area hospital Wednesday, Bills receiver Zay Jones has one less thing to worry about following a naked and bloody incident involving his brother, Vikings receiver Cayleb Jones.

Vandalism charges dropped against Bills WR Zay Jones, report says

According to Buffalo's 7 Eyewitness News, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office dropped a felony vandalism charge against Zay, citing insufficient evidence.

Zay was arrested Monday at an apartment building in L.A. naked and bloody after attempting to smash through a glass window on the 30th floor.

Video obtained by TMZ Sports shows Zay shoving Cayleb in a hallway and shouting he is going to "fight for Jesus." The clip later shows what appears to be Zay's blood on the walls of the apartment building where Cayleb's girlfriend is a resident.

TMZ Sports claims Cayleb restrained Zay as he was attempting to squeeze through a hole in the 30th floor window he previously kicked his foot through.

Zay's father, Robert Jones, tweeted Wednesday that the East Carolina product was recovering with his family.