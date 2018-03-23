Red Wings' Mike Green to undergo cervical spine surgery

Red Wings defenseman Mike Green will undergo surgery on his cervical spine, the team announced Thursday.

Green missed seven games in February after a hit from the Lightning's Adam Erne. Green was able to return to the ice March 2 but re-aggravated the injury during practice Wednesday in Detroit.

The 32-year-old played in 66 games this season for the Wings (27-35-11), recorded eight goals and 25 assists while registering a minus-14 with 38 penalty minutes. He is in the final year of his contract and was a trade candidate before the injury.

Green will undergo the surgery April 5 and is expected to be sidelined for two months.