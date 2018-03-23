Widnes Vikings came from behind with two tries late in the second half at a snowy Halton Stadium to see off Salford Red Devils 24-16 on Thursday.

Late Widnes rally sees off Salford

It was far from convincing home performance in difficult conditions from the Vikings, but the two points will be welcome after consecutive Super League defeats and Saturday's postponement at Wakefield Trinity.

Craig Kopczak gave Salford the lead midway through the first half and, despite Chris Dean's response, Robert Lui's consistent boot had the visitors 10-6 in front at the break.

With Lama Tasi in the sin bin, Krisnan Inu crossed shortly after the restart before kicking the conversion, but Weller Hauraki hit back and a Lui penalty had the Red Devils in front with just over 10 minutes remaining.

The Vikings rallied, though, and ensured that an indifferent display would be quickly forgotten with a quickfire double.

Greg Burke went over following a penalty and Aaron Heremaia followed suit five minutes from time, with Inu's kicks giving the scoreline some gloss as a third Widnes win of the season was secured.