NASCAR is headed to its first short-track race of the season as the circuit heads to the rolling hills of southern Virginia for Sunday's STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

NASCAR at Martinsville 2018: Odds, fantasy advice, prediction, sleepers, drivers to watch

At 0.526 miles in length, Martinsville is the shortest track on the Cup circuit. Because of its size and shape — 55-foot width, 588-foot turns (12 degrees of banking) and flat 800-foot straightaways — race cars rarely reach 100 mph. The track is unlike any other on the schedule and those that have been successful at the track are piling up some impressive numbers.

Here is a quick rundown of the past four races at Martinsville: In October, Kyle Busch won after Denny Hamlin dumped Chase Elliott from the lead with three to go. Martin Truex Jr. (still winless at the Paperclip) finished second in the wild finish and Clint Bowyer was third.

In last year's STP 500, Brad Keselowski overtook Kyle Busch with 43 laps remaining to win. Jimmie Johnson won the fall Cup race a year ago for his ninth victory at the Virginia track. Kyle Busch led 352 laps in the 2016 spring race for his first Cup win at the Paperclip, capping a two-day run that also included a victory in the Camping World Truck Series race Saturday.

As of Thursday, weather forecasts predict snowy conditions in Martinsville late Saturday with three to five inches of accumulation. The snow should stop by Sunday morning, but temperatures aren't expected to top 43 degrees, meaning there should be plenty of grip to even the playing field.

Our pick to win Sunday is Kyle Busch, who has proven he's the best driver at NASCAR’s shortest track. He’s led a total of 810 laps in his past four Martinsville starts and has finished fifth or better in his last five races there, including two wins.

What are the betting odds for NASCAR at Martinsville?

Kyle Busch 7/2

Brad Keselowski 9/2

Denny Hamlin 6/1

Joey Logano 6/1

Chase Elliott 7/1

Martin Truex Jr. 7/1

Jimmie Johnson 10/1

Clint Bowyer 12/1

Kevin Harvick 12/1

Kyle Larson 25/1

Ryan Blaney 35/1

Erik Jones 35/1





Another sleeper is Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. at $6,200. Wallace has been quiet since Daytona but he does love Martinsville, a track where he's scored two wins in the Truck Series.

MORE:

NASCAR at Martinsville: Snowy forecast could impact STP 500

| NASCAR at Martinsville: TV schedule, standings, qualifying drivers for STP 500



Aric Almirola 40/1Jamie McMurray 60/1Kurt Busch 60/1Ryan Newman 60/1Austin Dillon 100/1Alex Bowman 100/1AJ Allmendinger 100/1Daniel Suarez 200/1Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 200/1Paul Menard 300/1William Byron 300/1Kasey Kahne 500/1Darrell Wallace Jr. 500/1Chris Buescher 1000/1Trevor Bayne 1000/1Ty Dillon 1000/1Michael McDowell 2000/1Field (all others) 1000/1

Odds via Westgate

Which drivers are best for fantasy NASCAR at Martinsville?

Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski have been the drivers at the top of Martinsville. To get the duo in your DraftKings lineup, add Erik Jones ($8,100), who owns four consecutive top-11 finishes on the season.





Another sleeper is Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. at $6,200. Wallace has been quiet since Daytona but he does love Martinsville, a track where he's scored two wins in the Truck Series.

MORE:

NASCAR at Martinsville: Snowy forecast could impact STP 500

| NASCAR at Martinsville: TV schedule, standings, qualifying drivers for STP 500



Aric Almirola, who has finished 13th or better in all five 2018 Cup races, has seen his DraftKings price elevate to $8,900. While Almirola is hot, there are some cheaper options with higher upside such as Ryan Blaney ($8,700), Kurt Busch ($8,500) and even Austin Dillon ($7,700), who owns top-five finishes in the last two runnings of the STP 500.

Kevin Harvick will be using a two-time winning chassis at Martinsville and holds solid value at 12/1, the same odds as Stewart-Haas teammate Clint Bowyer, who owns the seventh-best driver rating at Martinsville. Bowyer has a solid history at the Paperclip with 14 top 10s and 356 laps led. He spent plenty of time out front during the fall 2012 race amid a string of five consecutive top 10s there.