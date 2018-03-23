Push to let teens cycle on footpaths

Becoming a teenager is generally a tricky time to navigate and in NSW it's even harder - because after 12 years old you will be breaking the law if you ride your bike on a footpath.

Teens in Victoria are also subject to the age restriction on footpath bike riding, which Bicycle Network say makes teenagers stop riding their bikes, despite an increasing number of younger children riding their bikes to school.

Bicycle Network CEO Craig Richards says it's time we stop forcing people older than 12 to ride on the roads with cars and trucks.

"Teens want to ride to school, but they don't want to have weave through traffic and worry about cars speeding next to them," he said in a statement.

Bicycle Network figures show more than 50 per cent of primary school students are regular bike riders, however cycling drops off for high school students.

"If we changed footpath riding laws in Victoria and NSW we would see more students continue to ride bikes all the way through secondary school," Mr RIchards said.

More than half-a-million students around Australia are expected to ride their bikes to school on Friday, on the national Ride2School day.