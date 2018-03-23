Fantasy Baseball 2018: Closer depth chart

The closer position is an endless source of frustration for fantasy baseball owners. Whether it's more teams going to committees, inevitable trade rumors, injuries, or demotions due to poor performances, fantasy owners will head to the waiver wire many times this year in search of the handcuff or middle reliever sleeper who's hopefully about to start racking up saves. Of course, that's not going to stop fantasy owners from obsessing over closers on their draft cheat sheets and looking for the latest opening day depth charts.
All fantasy owners know how difficult it is to predict next-in-lines or try to declare a winner in a position battle, but we do our best to stay on top of every ninth-situation throughout the season. Bookmark this article and check back often, as there will be plenty of changes throughout the year.
Staying ahead of the competition and picking up the "next-the-line" behind a closer on the hot seat can be the difference between finishing with lackluster saves numbers and winning the category.
Fantasy Baseball Closer Depth Chart
* - Injured | ^ - Trade bait | Hot seat
Arizona Diamondbacks
Committee: Archie Bradley/Brad Boxberger/Yoshihisa Hirano
Atlanta Braves
Closer: Arodys Vizcaino | Handcuff: A.J. Minter
Baltimore Orioles
Closer: Zach Britton* (Achilles') | Short-term: Brad Brach | Handcuff: Darren O'Day/Mychal Givens
Boston Red Sox
Closer: Craig Kimbrel | Handcuff: Carson Smith
Chicago Cubs
Closer: Brandon Morrow | Handcuff: Pedro Strop
Chicago White Sox
Committee: Nate Jones/Joakim Soria
Cincinnati Reds
Closer: Raisel Iglesias | Handcuff: Michael Lorenzen
Cleveland Indians
Closer: Cody Allen | Handcuff: Andrew Miller
Colorado Rockies
Closer: Wade Davis | Handcuff: Jake McGee
Detroit Tigers
Closer: Shane Greene | Handcuff: Alex Wilson
Houston Astros
Closer: Ken Giles | Handcuff: Tyler Clippard
Kansas City Royals
Closer: Kelvin Herrera | Handcuff: Brandon Maurer
Los Angeles Angels
Committee: Cam Bedrosian/Blake Parker
Los Angeles Dodgers
Closer: Kenley Jansen | Handcuff: Josh Fields
Miami Marlins
Closer: Brad Ziegler | Handcuff: Kyle Barraclough
Milwaukee Brewers
Closer: Corey Knebel | Handcuff: Josh Hader
Minnesota Twins
Closer: Fernando Rodney | Handcuff: Addison Reed
New York Mets
Closer: Jeurys Familia | Handcuff: A.J. Ramos
New York Yankees
Closer: Aroldis Chapman | Handcuff: Dellin Betances
Oakland Athletics
Closer: Blake Treinen | Handcuff: Santiago Casilla
Philadelphia Phillies
Closer: Hector Neris | Handcuff: Pat Neshek
Pittsburgh Pirates
Closer: Felipe Rivero | Handcuff: George Kontos
San Diego Padres
Closer: Brad Hand | Handcuff: Kirby Yates
San Francisco Giants
Closer: Mark Melancon | Handcuff: Sam Dyson
Seattle Mariners
Closer: Edwin Diaz | Handcuff: Juan Nicasio
St. Louis Cardinals
Committee: Luke Gregerson/Domonic Leon/Tyler Lyons
Tampa Bay Rays
Closer : Alex Colome | Handcuff: Sergio Romo
Texas Rangers
Committee: Alex Claudio/Keone Kela
Toronto Blue Jays
Closer: Roberto Osuna | Handcuff: Tyler Clippard
Washington Nationals
Closer: Sean Doolittle Handcuff: Ryan Madson