Drew Brees, Sean Payton to serve as pallbearers at Tom Benson funeral

Saints quarterback Drew Brees and New Orleans coach Sean Payton will serve as honorary pallbearers for the private funeral of Tom Benson, the team announced Thursday.



Other honorary pallbearers include Pelicans forward Anthony Davis and New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry.

Roger Goodell and Adam Silver are among five current and former league commissioners expected to attend the service scheduled for Friday at St. Louis Cathedral. A number of NFL owners, including Jerry Jones and Jerry Richardson, will also pay their respects.

Benson, owner of the Saints and Pelicans, died March 15 at the age of 90. The New Orleans native had been hospitalized with the flu nearly a month ago, but it was announced that he died last Thursday at the Ochsner Medical Center with his wife by his side.