Defending champion Johnson dumped out of WGC Dell Match Play

Defending champion Dustin Johnson was dumped out of the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play Championship after just two days following a pair of group stage defeats.

The world's top-ranked player was beaten 3 and 1 by Bernd Wiesberger on Wednesday and another dismal loss followed 24 hours later.

Johnson was on the end of a 4 and 3 humbling at the hands of 38th-seed Adam Hadwin to end his hopes of progressing to the knockout stage.

This early elimination represents a stunning turnaround in the American's fortunes, with victory secured last year without ever trailing in a match.

Jon Rahm - beaten by Johnson in the final in 2017 - is also in trouble, halving his first match and then trailing through eight to Chez Reavie on Thursday.

