Hosts Thailand to face Slovakia in King's Cup final

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Hosts and defending champions Thailand are set to play Slovakia in the 2018 King's Cup final, after both sides edged out their respective semi-final opponents on Thursday, in the four-team invitational tournament.

In the first semi-final match, Slovakia beat United Arab Emirates (UAE) 2-1 at the Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok. Both of Slovakia's goals came near the end of the first half, scored by Albert Rusnak (42') and Michal Duris (45'), while UAE's solitary goal was netted by Ahmed Khalil Sebait Mubarak Al-Junaibi in the 73rd minute.

In the second semi-final match that was held later in the evening at the same venue, Thailand edged out Gabon 4-2 on penalties, after the fulltime ended goalless. In the shootout, Gabon's André Biyogo Poko and Axel Méyé failed to put away their spotkicks, while Peerapat Notchaiya missed from the spot for the hosts.

The final match will be held at Rajamangala on Sunday, March 25, right after UAE and Gabon's third place play-off match at the same ground.