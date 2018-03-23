Kelantan instructed to pay Gan RM100K, PKNS owe Elavarasan RM510K

The Malaysian FA (FAM) Status Committee on Wednesday has instructed three clubs to pay their former personnel's unpaid wages.

In the announcement released on Thursday, PKNS FC have been ordered to pay former head coach Elavarasan Elangowan RM450,000 (around USD115,000) in unpaid wages and RM60,000 (around USD15,300) in signing on fee by April 20 this year. Elavarasan had coached the Red Ants from 2015, and was given a gardening leave partway through the 2017 season. Elavarasan has not coached any professional club since then.

Kelantan meanwhile were instructed to pay their former midfielder Brendan Gan RM100,000 in unpaid wages by April 20 this year. He had been playing for the Red Warriors since the 2014 season when he picked up another ACL injury in the 2016 season, and his contract was not extended by Kelantan for the 2017 season. Following his recovery from the injury, he joined Perak for the 2018 season.

Gan (left) playing for Kelantan in 2016. Photo by Terengganu FC

Malaysia Premier League side Kuantan FA were ordered to pay a total of RM 423,000 in unpaid wages to 15 of its former players, within 30 days that the verdict was reached.

According to the announcement, failure to comply with the ruling will result in the cases being escalated to the FAM Disciplinary Committee.