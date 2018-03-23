News

Koeman names Liverpool's Van Dijk as new Netherlands captain

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Virgil van Dijk is the new Netherlands national team captain, coach Ronald Koeman has confirmed.

Koeman names Liverpool's Van Dijk as new Netherlands captain

Koeman names Liverpool's Van Dijk as new Netherlands captain

The Liverpool centre-back became the most expensive defender in history when he joined from Koeman's former club Southampton for £75million in January.

And the 26-year-old has now been announced as the successor to Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben, who retired from international football after Netherlands failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

"[It is] great news, for me and my family," said Van Dijk, who will lead his country against England in Amsterdam on Friday.

"I am very happy with it, it is a great honour to be the captain of your country."

Georginio Wijnaldum, Kevin Strootman and Daley Blind have been appointed by Koeman as deputies to Van Dijk.

"This is a nice step for him," Koeman explained of Van Dijk becoming Netherlands captain.



"He has a good age and plays at a big club, he can take on this responsibility."

