High Games seedings for NZ squash doubles

New Zealand teams are rated strong medal prospects in doubles squash at the Commonwealth Games, going by the seedings.

Kiwi pairings have the top seedings in two of the three doubles categories for for the Games on the Gold Coast.

World No.7 singles player Joelle King is the common denominator.

She and Amanda Landers-Murphy - who claimed gold at last year's doubles world championships - are the women's top seeds.

King and 11th-ranked Kiwi male Paul Coll are seeded first in the mixed doubles.

In the men's doubles, Coll and Campbell Grayson are the third seeds on the back of their world championships bronze.

Australians Ryan Cuskelly and Cameron Pilley are rated the men's combination to beat.