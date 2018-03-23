Zlatan Ibrahimovic said great things have to come to an end after his departure from Manchester United was confirmed on Thursday.

Great things come to an end - Ibrahimovic confirms Man Utd departure

Ibrahimovic is expected to link up with MLS side LA Galaxy after his United contract was terminated with three months still to run.

The 36-year-old joined United from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in 2016 and he scored 28 goals in 46 games in his debut season, helping Jose Mourinho's side to win both the EFL Cup and Europa League.

But knee injuries have restricted the veteran to seven appearances this term - five of which have come from the bench - and Ibrahimovic is ready for a new challenge.

"Great things also come to an end and it is time to move on after two fantastic seasons with Manchester United," Ibrahimovic wrote on Twitter.

"Thank you to the club, the fans, the team, the coach, the staff and everybody who shared with me this part of my history #foreverred."