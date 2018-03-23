Just as he did in the NFL, Tony Romo had his ups and downs on Thursday as he made his PGA Tour debut at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.

Tony Romo plays rollercoaster first round in PGA Tour debut

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Romo scored a five-over-par 77 in his first round, paying the price for a dreadful stretch on the back nine.

Romo made an inauspicious start with back-to-back bogeys, but rallied with birdies on the fourth and fifth.

A bogey and another birdie over the next seven holes kept Romo at even par but he soon tumbled down the leaderboard.

He bogeyed the par-four 13th and followed that up with a double on 14 and back-to-back bogeys on 15 and 16, his round leaving him 14 strokes behind leader Brice Garnett and tied for 129th.

"I hit two poor tee balls. I just didn't commit to it and it put me in a tough spot to just make a par," Romo told Golf Channel.

"Ultimately over 18 holes and 72, your flaws start to show at some point. But that’s why you compete, so you can go practice.

"I hit a lot of good shots and ended up a couple times in some poor spots, but you learn the golf course as you play it throughout the week. We had it going for a little bit. We were close."

Romo tees off his second round at 13:00 (local time) on Friday.