Bennett eighth on major Spanish tour

George Bennett's consistent World Tour cycling form has lifted the Kiwi to eighth entering the second half of the Volta a Catalunya in Spain.

Bennett was eighth in the gruelling fourth stage in La Molina on Thursday, nearly a minute behind Spaniard Alejandro Valverde in a strewn out finish.

It was enough to propel the LottoNL-Jumbo rider more than 20 places overall with three stages remaining.

He is 1min 20sec behind general classification leader Valverde in a relatively tightly packed field.

Bennett's efforts come a week after finishing ninth at another World Tour event, the Terreno Adriatico in Italy.

Last year Bennett broke through at the elite level with victory in the Tour of California.

He was ninth in Volta a Catalunya and went to be highly competitive in the Tour de France before being forced out with illness.