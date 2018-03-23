Dean Elgar has called on South Africa to bounce back from the disappointment of collapsing late on day one of the third Test with Australia.

Elgar urges South Africa to 'brush off' disappointment of collapse

Thursday had started well for the Proteas as Elgar led his side past 200, but he watched on from the other end of the wicket as six partners fell after tea to limit South Africa to 266-8.

The 30-year-old contributed an unbeaten 121 and he is now looking for a strong response on Friday, with Kagiso Rabada (six not out) joining him in the middle.

"[Australia] executed their plans to a tee, especially after tea," Elgar said. "They were better than us in that session and we ultimately have to accept that.

"We set ourselves high standards and players will be disappointed, but it's about what you do after the disappointment. We need to brush it off and find a way."

Pat Cummins took four wickets for Australia to turn the tide, leading Elgar to pay tribute to his opponent.

"[Cummins] looked like he really found rhythm in his bowling," the Proteas man said.

"We tried to handle him as best we could. I thought he was quite a big threat throughout the day. When he hits his straps with a ball that reverses he is quite a handful.

"He kept us on our toes and we know the outcome. He's ultimately brought Australia back into this game."

And Cummins felt that the wicket of AB de Villiers - impressive up to that point - was crucial.

"I felt like I was pretty ordinary in my first 10 overs and I was worried I was going to be a passenger out there," the Australian paceman said.

"But the ball started swinging and we felt if we could get one wicket, two or three would follow.

"I bowled a half-volley that AB hit to mid-off and, after that, I felt I had my rhythm. Wickets always make the legs feel a little bit fresher.

"The AB wicket was the big one, once he was out a new batsman starting his innings against a reversing ball. It's pretty hard. It got us right into the game."