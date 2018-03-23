Juventus will play in the 2018 MLS All-Star Game, the Serie A side have announced.

Juventus to play in MLS All-Star Game

Atlanta United's Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the match on August 1, with Juve following European clubs including Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal as featuring in the fixture.

Former Juve player Sebastian Giovinco and his fellow MLS stars David Villa, Kaka and Bastian Schweinsteiger were among the players to be selected for the match last season.

"It will be a pleasure for us to play in this game and feel the energy of MLS, an ever-growing league attracting more and more passionate fans," Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri said in a statement.

"It will also be a great chance for the many Juventus supporters in North America to see their team and favourite players."

Juventus are on track for the treble, Allegri having led his side to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, the Coppa Italia final and top spot in Serie A.