Eoin Morgan will captain an ICC Rest of the World XI against the West Indies in May's Twenty20 international to raise funds for hurricane-damaged stadiums.

Morgan to captain World XI for T20 hurricane fundraiser

The fixture was announced last month as the ICC and the Windies look to aid with the restoration process of Windsor Park in Dominica and James Ronald Webster Park in Anguilla, which were hit by storms last year.

And it has now been confirmed that Morgan, England's captain in limited over crickets, will lead the Rest of the World side at Lord's.

"I am delighted to captain the ICC World XI at Lord's in May against the West Indies," Morgan said.

"The cricket family always comes together to support worthwhile causes and this one-off T20i, featuring some of the best players in the world, will be a great spectacle at the home of cricket.

"I am sure the sporting public will come out in force and help raise money and awareness towards restoring parts of the Caribbean hit by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, in September last year, which ripped through many communities in this beautiful part of the world."

England and Wales Cricket Board president and ICC director Giles Clarke added: "Eoin Morgan as captain is a wonderful first name on the ICC World XI team sheet.

"In due course we'll have more players from around the world lending their support to what I'm sure will be a highly entertaining and competitive day of cricket at Lord's in May."