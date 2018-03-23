Tony Romo plays rollercoaster first round in PGA Tour debut

Much like his days in the NFL, Tony Romo had his ups and downs Thursday as he made his PGA Tour debut at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship and scored a 5-over 77 in his first round.



8/14 fairways

9/18 greens in regulation

288.0 yards driving distance pic.twitter.com/twhO5nELni

— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 22, 2018



The former Cowboys quarterback had an inauspicious start to the first round with back-to-back bogeys, but rallied with birdies on the fourth and fifth holes. A bogey and another birdie over the next seven holes kept Romo at even par before a disastrous stretch dropped him way down the leaderboard.

A bogey on the par-4 13th was followed with a double-bogey on 14 and back-to-back bogeys on 15 and 16 to push the four-time Pro Bowl selection to 5 over on the day.

"I hit two poor tee balls. I just didn’t commit to it and it put me in a tough spot to just make a par," Romo told the Golf Channel after his round. "Ultimately over 18 holes and 72, your flaws start to show at some point. But that’s why you compete, so you can go practice.

Romo finished his round with two pars to stay at 5 over and walk off the course 14 strokes behind leader Brice Garnett and tied for 108th.

"I hit a lot of good shots and ended up a couple times in some poor spots, but you learn the golf course as you play it throughout the week," Romo said. "We had it going for a little bit. We were close."

Romo tees off his second round at 1 p.m. ET on Friday.