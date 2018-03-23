The Cowboys on Thursday signed former Bills wide receiver Deonte Thompson to one-year contract, his agent announced.



NFL free agent news: Cowboys sign WR Deonte Thompson to 1-year deal Congratulations to #TeamDEC client @DTPrime6 on signing with @dallascowboys

— DEC Management (@davidcanter) March 22, 2018



ESPN noted the deal is worth $2.5 million.

According to Cowboys writer Rob Phillips, Dallas is scheduled to visit other free agent wideouts, including Allen Hurns, who was released by the Jaguars earlier this week.

Thompson, 29, has spent time with the Ravens, Bills and Bears since going undrafted in 2012. He began last season in Chicago before returning to Buffalo for his second stint with the team, finishing the year with 38 catches for 555 yards and two touchdowns.

He has 77 catches for 1,032 yards and four touchdowns over his six-year career.