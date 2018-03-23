French Open prize money up to €2.2m for singles champions

News

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Singles champions at this year's French Open will take home €2.2million, as the revised prize pot for Roland-Garros has been announced.

The overall pot has increased 10 per cent to over €39m, with the rise seeing winners, finalists and semi-finalists take around five per cent more than they did last year.

There is a bigger increase in prize money for those who fall by the wayside earlier in the tournament, as quarter-finalists now earn €380,000 and beaten first-round entrants €40,000.

Among the other announcements was confirmation that the draw will take place on May 24 at 7pm local time.

Rafael Nadal and Jelena Ostapenko were the singles winners in 2017.

