We have a large, 10-game NHL DFS slate on Thursday, which includes a two-game late option and a two-game turbo option. As always, we're here to help daily fantasy hockey players with potential value picks and strategy advice for DraftKings and FanDuel contests. Our tips are based on advanced stats, Vegas odds, matchups, and potential points per dollar, among other factors. Besides Natural Stats Trick, Corisca, and Hockey Reference, we now use RotoQL and Dobberhockey’s Frozen Tools combined for last-minute analysis.

NHL DFS Picks: Strategy, advice, values for DraftKings, FanDuel for Thursday, March 22

There are quite a few nice DFS tournaments tonight, including a $33 line change that pays $20,000 for first place and another $3 sniper for lower stakes players.For lineup construction, keep in mine several games could have an over/under of six from Las Vegas.​ Of course, Vegas is not always right.

Because of the volatile nature of goalies (and other reasons), there will be more information on social media coming closer to roster lock. Don't be afraid to ask questions. Let's get into tonight's value picks after a visit from the RotoQL optimizer.

Thursday NHL DFS Picks: Center values

Kevin Hayes, New York Rangers @ Philadelphia (DraftKings $3,900, FanDuel $4,800)

Again, Thursday features a bounty of higher profile options and an apology. Carl Soderberg had a last minute ailment that forced him out for Tuesday. That is our fault. Hayes has points in his last two games and sees a ton of power play time. Philadelphia’s penalty kill is near 72% over the past five to six weeks which makes the New York power play a decent contrarian choice on Thursday. One can even stack another member of the power play unit in at least a couple lineups.

With the ten game slate, there is room to set up a few different lineups that are outside the limits of being safe. This can even be a nice one-off if needed. It can be part of a mini stack like mentioned above. How high event does that Toronto-Tampa Bay game become or the Florida-Columbus game for that matter? Those are good questions given their center options and some high floors (lots of shots and/or block potential). Hey, we did not mention Edmonton and Ottawa yet for all the goal potential.

The good news is there are several other options as far as value on Thursday night. There are some solid value options. Watch for line shifts as teams try to maneuver that are not rested.

Other Options: Joe Pavelski, Sean Couturier, Leon Draisaitl, Steven Stamkos, Brayden Point, Nathan MacKinnon (expensive), Mika Zibanejad, Jeff Carter, Pierre Luc-Dubois, Connor McDavid (high owned), William Karlsson/Erik Haula, Auston Matthews (risky – make sure he plays), Nick Backstrom, Mathew Barzal, Aleksander Barkov/Vincent Trocheck, Matt Duchene (on a bender), Nick Schmaltz, Tyler Bozak (high risk), Derek Stepan. (More choices on Twitter).

Crazy Value Possible: Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Lars Eller, Adrian Kempe, Christian Dvorak (dangerous risk).

Thursday Daily Fantasy Hockey Picks: Winger values

Pontus Aberg, Edmonton @ Ottawa (DraftKings $3,000, FanDuel $4,100)

Aberg is a good GPP play tonight because he is still a bit under the radar and his production creates a nice floor! He has points in two straight games and will not be heavily owned because of how spread out this slate is. Also, playing with Leon Draisaitl will provide ample scoring chances, as Ottawa gives up chances galore and 3.5 goals per game at home! This may be the closest thing to a near chalk punt play in some time.

Aberg and Draisaitl’s chemistry is noticeable. Their possession rates in about 90 minutes of even strength time are over 55 percent, and their chance rates are above 60 percent! That is the kind of start Pierre Luc-Dubois and Artemi Panarin had together. Yes, the 20-percent shooting percentage will not last but the two-to-one shot advantage and high scoring chances will.

Finding value plays is relatively easy on a large slate like this. The hard part is finding those plays that produce. Look to teams that are riddled with injuries for punt plays. Watch Ottawa to see if Ryan Dzingel plays; if not, Bobby Ryan may be a risky value choice. Either way, looking for depressed value will be a theme for the night. Carolina’s depth chart is a bit wrecked with Victor Rask being out for the season, so playing Arizona wingers unrested is not quite as risky as it first appeared. Boone Jenner, Alex DeBrincat, and Nick Bjugstad are all nice options on DraftKings tonight. With this slate, even these riskier plays are viable.

Other Options: Nick Bjugstad/Jonathan Huberdeau, Anders Lee, Mike Hoffman, Jonathan Marchessault, Milan Lucic (dangerous risk), Filip Forsberg, James van Riemsdyk, Mitch Marner, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Kevin Fiala, Nikita Kucherov (near chalk), Yanni Gourde, Clayton Keller, Justin Williams, Alex Kerfoot, Evander Kane, Sebastian Aho, James Neal, Kevin Labanc, Chris Kreider, James van Riemsdyk, Mitch Marner, Anders Lee. More plays will be on social media. Also, watch to see if there are any last-minute line shifts (Extra choices will come later this afternoon on Twitter). Pay attention to all Philadelphia players as their top six is heavily in play. However, a New York contrarian play is not out of the question. The Rangers power play is something to consider among their forwards.

Crazy Value Possible: Tyler Bertuzzi, Blake Comeau (some risk), insert Arizona winger here (dead serious), Brendan Leipsic (crazy risk).

Thursday NHL DFS Advice: Defensemen picks, values

Jordan Oesterle, Chicago vs. Vancouver (DraftKings $3,100, FanDuel $3,500)

Neal Pionk is priced well on DraftKings and FanDuel. New York has been allowing an insane amount of shots over the past two months (over 38 shots per 60). Pionk has played 19 games now and has 11 points, but his floor has been steadily increasing. His past five games have seen him at around a $400 per FanDuel point level). That is high value.

New York is great because there are so many options. Like the slanders across the Brooklyn Bridge, defensive options are there because the teams are so poor at it. Ryan Pulock again has been a nice asset over about the same five-game time span. Both teams will try to block a good volume of shots, as well.

However, our main pick is Oesterle. Why? He has resurfaced to produce several of his best games in the past couple weeks. His price has dropped so low that he is a good punt option on Thursday night. Vancouver may have dreadful pace, but rock bottom value is rock bottom value. This allows one to spend up everywhere across the board.

The defenseman position has lots of possibilities. There are ways to spend up while acquiring a punt defenseman like we mentioned. Oesterle is on a list of about 10 value picks on Thursday. Part of that is because the regular season is winding down and teams will try and see what they have with younger players.

Other Options: Seth Jones (game time decision), Ryan Pulock, Aaron Ekblad, Roman Josi / P.K. Subban, Duncan Keith, Darnell Nurse, Brent Burns (higher owned), John Carlson, Tyson Barrie, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Nate Schmidt, Victor Hedman, Shayne Gostisbehere, Morgan Rielly, Justin Faulk (risky). More choices on social media to come.

Crazy Value Possible: Jaccob Slavin, Stephen Johns, Patrik Nemeth, Adam Larsson, Cody Ceci, Mike Green/Niklas Kronwall.

Thursday Daily Fantasy Hockey Advice: Goalie picks, values

Alex Lyon, Philadelphia vs. New York Rangers (DraftKings $7,800, FanDuel $7,500)

Lyon is a reasonable tournament play on Thursday because of higher event shot and goal projections. He is expected to face 30 plus shots even against a Rangers team that sometimes has difficulty finding offense. Lyon is a risk as far as a GPP play to a point but a cheap cash play is viable here. The key is finding cheapness, and whomever starts in Chicago for example may be a decent option.

That leaves the dilemma of who else to play. Confirmations are just coming out, so the best course of action may be to wait a bit. Carolina's goalie is dirt cheap for a cash play against Arizona but dangerous. Craig Anderson is a high-flier GPP risk against Edmonton, and for the king of risks, watch to see if Marc-Andre Fleury plays for Vegas. If he does not, Martin Jones may be another avenue to explore or Oscar Dansk, if one is willing to risk it all.

The emphasis will be to wait until closer to lock (7 p.m. ET) for any line shifts and goalie changes, etc. Also, watch for injuries and returns tonight as some projections may be impacted.

Other Options: Andrei Vasilevskiy (Cash play), Craig Anderson (extreme risk), Christopher Gibson (risky), Chicago goalie (value perhaps). More choices will come closer to lock. Watch for late line changes and injury news as that will have more impact than usual.

NHL DFS Picks for Thursday: Top Lines to Stack

These are based on RotoQL lineup optimizer projections.

· COL 1 – 1 will be higher owned and rightfully so, even against Anze Kopitar. After all, Nathan MacKinnon is averaging 1.85 points per game at home!

· PHI 1– The Rangers give up nearly 39 shots per 60 since Jan. 1. It is a top Flyers line that even in an uneven performance had seven points against Detroit on Tuesday. Watch the Rangers power play as a contrarian option against a weak Philadelphia penalty kill and vice/versa.

· NYI 1 – This has the makings of a game stack with an expected goals of over 6.5. The risk is having too much of both lines, so some may opt for the Islanders power play, which gains exposure to Mathew Barzal, or go line two outright.

· TAM 2 – 1 will be owned more heavily, but the second line may have a better matchup against an Islanders team that allows a ton of scoring chances to forwards (third most overall)

· EDM 1 – The Senators are in full tank mode. The McDavid play should elevate ownership, but do watch for the second line which is quite cheap err dirt cheap.

· NSH 1 – It is high risk, but Toronto is top three in pace both for and against. They will give up their fair share of high danger chances.

· CLB 1 – Either top line may be worth playing, but Florida’s top six gives up more scoring chances by far and takes more penalties.

· SJS 1 –This has some mini game-stack potential considering the goaltending may be questionable and the chances created by both top lines.

· NYR PP 1 – The Philadelphia penalty kill is near 72 percent since Feb. 15. It is dangerous risk, but New York players are pretty cheap.

· WSH PP 1 – This is a little risky but will move up as the day goes on. Detroit’s penalty kill can give up goals in bunches. They have had goals allowed of 4,3,3,2,and 3 in the past six weeks.



These are just a few lines. As updates become more available, there will be more on social media. Watch to see who plays. That will swing ownership a little bit. Watch out for injuries, as there has been a heavy spotlight on Twitter. For analysis, The Fantasy Doctors is a good read. Our spotlight picks feature more value, which can mean more inherent risk. Those picks will mostly be lower owned.

NHL DFS Strategy: Reviewing what went wrong

The bad late kick became a bigger issue on Wednesday than it should have. The Flames got shut out again at home with John Gibson stealing the show for Anaheim. Boston and St. Louis only combined for three goals. Buffalo managed just a goal against Arizona, but at least Arizona’s top line hit for six points combined. Pittsburgh gave up three goals to Montreal, which was a bit unexpected.