Frayne not dreaming of Gold Coast just yet

Given his long history with injuries, long jumper Henry Frayne won't let himself get excited about competing at a home Commonwealth Games until it actually happens.

Australian long jumper Henry Frayne is just happy to be competing again after a string of injuries.

But the dual Olympian is feeling cautiously confident about his medal chances on the Gold Coast after getting through his penultimate tune-up event unscathed.

The injury-prone Frayne had planned for three jumps at Thursday night's Summer of Athletics Grand Prix at the Queensland Sports and Athletics Centre.

Two of them were fouls, but they left him feeling better about his pre-Games shape than the 7.77m he produced, which saw him finish second to Jamaican Teejay Gayle.

"If I'm jumping the fouls I was jumping today, which were comfortably over eight metres... I'll be in pretty good shape," Frayne said.

Frayne, 27, said he was simply happy to be fit after a wretched run with hamstring and groin problems over the years.

The Brisbane-based South Australian will return to the same facility in Brisbane's southern suburbs for six more jumps at the Queensland International Track Classic next Wednesday night.

That will be his last competition before the Gold Coast, by which stage he predicts to be hitting around 8.50m - well past his personal best, and more than enough to put himself in the frame for a podium finish in a stacked field that includes South African world champion Luvo Manyonga.

"I am gee'd up for it, but I'm not gee'd up yet for it," Frayne said.

"Probably (not until) I'm out there, honestly.

"I know it's going to be epic and I'm going to embrace it, but I haven't tied myself in knots yet with nerves because even three weeks is a long time for me.

"Assuming I continue to stay healthy, I think anything short of a medal and I'll be disappointed."

Meanwhile, Australia's 4x100m relay team were left pleasantly surprised by their winning time of 39.29 in a head-to-head battle with Canada.

The new combination of Trae Williams, Rohan Browning, Alex Hartmann and Josh Clarke had only one training session together before the race.

It may not even be Australia's final line-up, since Jack Hale is still under an injury cloud, but Williams said it was a strong starting point.

"There's big expectations for the Commonwealth Games. We definitely can medal," Williams said.