The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made another move to retool their pass rush, trading with the New York Giants for defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul.

Pierre-Paul joins revamped Bucs pass rush in trade

Tampa Bay sent a third and fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft to the Giants for Pierre-Paul and a 2018 fourth-round pick.

The trade comes three days after the Bucs signed former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry and is another move made with a view to significantly improving a pass rush that finished last in the NFL with just 22 sacks in 2017.

Pierre-Paul starred at South Florida, who play their home games at Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium, during his college career before being selected by the Giants with the 15th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.

"Jason is an elite-level edge rusher who will make an immediate impact on our defense," Bucs general manager Jason Licht told their official website.

"We are adding a two-time Pro Bowler who is passionate about the game and has established himself as one of the league's premier defensive ends.

"Jason is an incredibly hard-working playmaker on the defensive front with a unique skill set that allows him to stay on the field in both rushing and passing situations."

In trading away Pierre-Paul, the Giants have seemingly cleared a path to select NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb with the second overall pick in next month's draft.

"We appreciate everything Jason has done for the Giants," Giants general manager Dave Gettleman told their official website.

"He was a fine player for us, and he helped our franchise win Super Bowl XLVI. We wish him well in the future."

Despite a fireworks accident that cost him half of his right hand in 2015, Pierre-Paul had a strong 2017 season with 48 tackles, 8.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 16 games.