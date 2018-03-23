Minnesota native Tom Compton signing with Vikings, source says

News

Tom Compton is coming home.

A source told Sporting News on Thursday that the free-agent offensive lineman is set to sign with the Minnesota Vikings. Financial details were not immediately available. The deal also is contingent upon Compton passing a team physical.

Compton, 28, was raised in the Twin Cities suburb of Rosemount and attended South Dakota State University. A 2012 sixth-round pick by Washington, Compton has appeared in 71 career games with 15 starts. Five of them came last year for Chicago.

After four years in Washington, Compton spent the 2016 season with the Falcons before joining the Bears.

The 6-5, 313-pound lineman is expected to provide Minnesota veteran depth at both guard and tackle, provided he doesn't supplant a current Vikings starter during the preseason.

