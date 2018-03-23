Tom Compton is coming home.

Minnesota native Tom Compton signing with Vikings, source says

A source told Sporting News on Thursday that the free-agent offensive lineman is set to sign with the Minnesota Vikings. Financial details were not immediately available. The deal also is contingent upon Compton passing a team physical.

Compton, 28, was raised in the Twin Cities suburb of Rosemount and attended South Dakota State University. A 2012 sixth-round pick by Washington, Compton has appeared in 71 career games with 15 starts. Five of them came last year for Chicago.

NFL FREE AGENCY 2018:

Winners & Losers | Grades

After four years in Washington, Compton spent the 2016 season with the Falcons before joining the Bears.

The 6-5, 313-pound lineman is expected to provide Minnesota veteran depth at both guard and tackle, provided he doesn't supplant a current Vikings starter during the preseason.