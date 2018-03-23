Director of rugby Kennedy leaves London Irish

London Irish director of rugby Nick Kennedy has left the club following their coaching reshuffle.

A statement from the Premiership strugglers claimed that Kennedy had been given the opportunity to continue in his role alongside new technical consultant Declan Kidney and head coach Les Kiss, but opted to depart.

The 35-year-old had been in his position since 2016, previously serving as academy director and making over 200 first team appearances.

"Nick will always be a major figure in the London Irish history books," said Irish president Mick Crossan.

"He was an excellent player and we believed that he had a promising career in front of him as a coach, which we had hoped that he would fulfil under the guidance of Declan Kidney and Les Kiss.

"We're disappointed that he has decided to move on. However, we have accepted his decision and wish him all the best for the future."

Kennedy added: "London Irish will always have a special place in my heart. This was not a decision that I made lightly."

Irish are bottom of the Premiership table, 12 points from safety and destined for relegation.