Giancarlo Stanton is ready to welcome the challenges that come with being a Yankee.

Giancarlo Stanton willing to seize leadership role in Yankees' clubhouse

He said he is willing to take on a leadership role within the clubhouse and won't hesitate to address an issue.

"It's not about when I get my Yankee pass to say something," Stanton said Wednesday, via NJ.com. "If the situation presents itself, you handle it."

Stanton isn't as established in the New York clubhouse as some of the Yankees veterans, but he does hold eight years of MLB experience. On top of his huge contract with the Yankees (he's four years into a 13-year, $325-million deal), the fact that he's a reigning league MVP and four-time All-Star does earn him some clout.

"You've got to own up," Stanton said on being a proactive member of the team. "Own up to your performance, to what you say, what you didn't say. That's how it should be. It's not everywhere. But I like it. I like that."

The Yankees will face the Blue Jays on opening day.