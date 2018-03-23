Folau, Cullen named in Silver Ferns squad

Seasoned Silver Ferns Maria Folau and Kayla Cullen will make their return to the Test team on Friday on the penultimate day of the Taini Jamison Trophy in Auckland.

Both players sat out Thursday's eight-goal loss to Jamaica but will suit up against Fiji at the North Shore Events Centre, as New Zealand hunt the victory which will secure them a berth in Saturday's final.

Folau's workload has been carefully managed through the four-nation tournament as she eyes her fourth Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast early next month.

The progress she's made on a niggling knee injury has pleased the Silver Ferns' medical team enough to earn her court time against world No.12 Fiji.

Cullen, also working through a knee injury, wasn't initially expected to take part in the Taini Jamison Trophy series at all but has come through a rigorous fitness test on Thursday well.

Mid-courter Claire Kersten and shooter Maia Wilson, both pulled into the squad as injury cover, will sit out Friday's game.

The Silver Ferns will earn another shot at fourth-ranked Jamaica in Saturday's final if they beat Fiji, and the Sunshine Girls account for world No.6 Malawi.

Silver Ferns: Katrina Grant (captain), Maria Folau, Kayla Cullen, Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Temalisi Fakahokotau, Shannon Francois, Kelly Jury, Grace Kara, Bailey Mes, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Samantha Sinclair, Michaela Sokolich-Beatson.