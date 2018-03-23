Mohamed Diame has admitted that he is enjoying his football at Newcastle United and looks forward to continue with his form.

I’m enjoying my football at Newcastle United - Mohamed Diame

Although the former West Ham United player struggled at the beginning of the season, he has become an integral part of the team this year, forging a good partnership with Jonjo Shelvey at the heart of the Magpies midfield.

“When you’re in good form, you want to keep going, and the break can be a bad thing,” Diame told Chronicle Live.

“It’s good to keep going and play game after game and training after training and keep the same attitude and the high fitness.

“I’m enjoying it a lot. It’s what I wanted since the beginning, but unfortunately, it couldn’t happen, so now I’m trying to enjoy it a lot better. I need to make sure that I stay at a high level.”

Newcastle will slug it out with Huddersfield Town at St. James' Park after the international break on March 31 and the midfielder will be looking to make his 16th league appearance in the outing.

MORE:

Newcastle United’s Mohamed Diame targets victory vs. Manchester United

| Mohamed Diame reflects on Newcastle United’s draw with Crystal Palace

| Mohamed Diame scores in Newcastle United’s draw with Crystal Palace

