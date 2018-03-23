Ryan Giggs has been chosen as the man to lead Wales into the next European Championship and World Cup campaigns.

Ryan Giggs: Man Utd legend & Wales manager's career stats, trophies & records

The former Manchester United star was appointed by the Football Association of Wales (FAW) back in January, having emerged as the best candidate ahead of Craig Bellamy and Mark Bowen.

He takes the reins from Chris Coleman, who achieved a lot during his five-year tenure, guiding the team to the quarter-final of Euro 2016 and narrowly missing out on the 2018 World Cup, so it will be a hard act to follow.

As Giggs prepares to embark on his first full-time managerial role, Goal looks back at his career to date.

What teams has Ryan Giggs managed?

Giggs does not boast a lot of managerial experience and his only foray into the world of management prior to taking the Wales job was with Manchester United.

Following David Moyes' dismissal as Red Devils boss in April 2014, Giggs was placed in charge of the club on an interim basis.

Team Team G W D L 2014 Manchester United 4 2 1 1 2018 - present Wales 1 1 0 0

During his time at the helm, the Wales native guided the team to two wins (against Norwich City and Hull City), a draw (against Southampton) and a loss (against Sunderland.)

However, he did not remain as manager and resumed his coaching duties after the appointment of Louis van Gaal.

He left the club in 2016 and had been linked with a number of managerial posts before his appointment as manager of Wales in January 2018.

Giggs got his tenure as Wales boss off to a tremendous start by beating China 6-0, with Gareth Bale scoring a record-breaking hat-trick in the game.

Ryan Giggs' playing career

A one-club man, Giggs made his debut for Manchester United in 1991 and went on to feature 963 times for the club, scoring 168 goals over the course of 24 years.

A member of the famous 'Class of '92', which also includes the likes of David Beckham and Gary Neville, the Welsh winger enjoyed a fruitful career at Old Trafford and was a mainstay during the tenure of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

Years Team Total Appearance Total Goals 1990-2014 Manchester United 963 168

During his two-decade-plus spell as a player for Man United, Giggs played a part in 13 league title wins, two Champions League triumphs and a host of other domestic and international successes.

Giggs retired from playing in 2014 and announced the news in a heart-felt open letter. He said: "My dream was always to play for Manchester United, and although it saddens me to know I won’t be pulling on a United jersey again as a player, I have been lucky enough to have fulfilled that dream playing with some of the best players in the world, working under an incredible manager in Sir Alex Ferguson, and most of all, playing for the greatest fans in world football."

Following his retirement as a player, he remained as part of the club's backroom staff, having taken up a role as player-coach in 2013.

Ryan Giggs' international career

Giggs' senior international career spanned nearly two decades as the winger lined up for Wales over the course of 16 years.

The Red Devils winger made his debut for the Dragons in October 1991, at the age of 17, in a game against Germany and played a total of 64 games, scoring 12 goals

His first goal came on March 1993 in a 3-0 victory against Belgium.

He retired from international duty in June 2007 at the age of 33, playing his final game in the 0-0 draw against Czech Republic in Cardiff.

Years Team Caps Goals 1991-2007 Wales 64 12 2012 Great Britain 4 1

Wales did not qualify for either the World Cup or the European Championship during Giggs' time playing for them, meaning he never played in a major international tournament.

Interestingly, Giggs represented England at schoolboy level before going on to play for Wales, but was never eligible to play for the Three Lions at international level.

Representing Great Britain

As well as Wales, Giggs has represented Great Britain in football, playing for the country at the 2012 Summer Olympics.

Then 38, he was the only over-age player from Manchester United who was allowed to take part in the project.

Giggs was one of three over-age players in the panel (alongside Micah Richards and Craig Bellamy) and donned the captain's armband - something he described as a "tremendous honour."

He made four appearances in the tournament, scoring a goal against the United Arab Emirates. He also scored a penalty in the quarter-final shoot-out defeat against South Korea.

What trophies has Ryan Giggs won?

Giggs' time at Manchester United saw him accumulate a record high of 34 trophies and a spate of individual accolades.

On the domestic front, he won 13 Premier League titles with United, four FA Cups, three League Cups and nine Community Shields.

Trophy Years Premier League (13) 1992-93, 1993-94, 1995-96, 1996-97, 1998-99, 1999-00, 2000-01, 2002-03, 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09, 2010-11, 2012-13 Community Shield (9) 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2013 FA Cup (4) 1993-94, 1995-96, 1998-99, 2003-04 League Cup (3) 1991-92, 2005-06, 2008-09 Champions League (2) 1998-99, 2007-08 UEFA Super Cup (1) 1991 Intercontinental Cup (1) 1999 Club World Cup (1) 2008

In Europe, Giggs played in three Champions League finals with the Red Devils, winning twice, and also has a UEFA Super Cup trophy to his name.

He won the Intercontinental Cup with the club in 1999 and later won the Club World Cup in 2008.

Individual awards

His individual displays have been widely recognised by both his peers, the wider public and even royalty.

Giggs was named the PFA Young Player of the Year twice (in 1992 and 1993) and was included in the PFA Team of the Year six times, as well as the Team of the Century in 2007.

He received recognition from his peers in the 2008-09 season when he won the PFA Players' Player of the Year award.

MORE:

Man Utd legend Giggs slams 'ridiculous' critics of managerial aspirations

| Man Utd missed chance to sign Mbappe & Gabriel Jesus - Giggs



In 2009 he was named BBC's Sports Personality of the Year and he was twice named Wales' Player of the Year (1996, 2006.)

In 2007, he was made an OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for services to football.