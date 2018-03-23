Willy Caballero is happy at Chelsea and he will remain in his role as the back-up goalkeeper until June 2019, but the future of Thibaut Courtois remains in the balance.

Chelsea will keep Caballero for another year amid transfer fight to keep Courtois

The details of the 36-year-old's contract weren't released after he became Chelsea's first signing of last season on a free transfer from Manchester City, but the agreement included an option for an extra year, which will be taken up by the Blues.

Caballero has quickly struck a positive relationship with Chelsea's other goalkeepers, including Courtois, while his good performances in his sporadic displays have earned him a call-up to the Argentina squad.

Meanwhile, there have been no developments over the future of Courtois, whose future remains in the balance as he nears the final year of his Chelsea contract.

The Belgium international's contract will also expire in 2019 and there remains some doubt over his future, despite his recent comments that he would stay on for at least another season.

Chelsea don't want their No.1 to leave on a free transfer and they remain hopeful that the 25-year-old will renew his contract with definitive talks to occur in the summer

Both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain hold an interest in Courtois, who has openly spoke of his interest in returning to the Spanish capital, where he spent three years on loan with Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid have an advantage, but they are interested in a host of other goalkeepers as well, as Courtois' interest to return to the Spanish capital is based on his two young children still living there.

Roma's in-demand shot-stopper Alisson has emerged as a front-runner for the No.1 spot at the Santiago Bernabeu following an outstanding 2017-18 so far for the Brazilian, who's also been linked with Liverpool in recent months.