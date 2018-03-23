NFL trade news: Buccaneers acquire DE Jason Pierre-Paul from Giants

The Buccaneers added to their defensive line Thursday, sending a third- and fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft to the Giants for Jason Pierre-Paul and a 2018 fourth-round pick.



Pierre-Paul, 29, starred at South Florida, which plays its home games at Raymond James Stadium, before being selected by the Giants with the 15th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.

“We appreciate everything Jason has done for the Giants,” New York general manager Dave Gettleman told the team's website. “He was a fine player for us, and he helped our franchise win Super Bowl XLVI. We wish him well in the future.”

Despite a brutal fireworks accident that cost him half of his right hand in 2015, Pierre-Paul had a strong 2017 season with 48 tackles, 8 1/2 sacks and two forced fumbles in 16 games.



Just talked to JPP, who said Dave Gettleman called to tell him he’d been traded to Bucs. JPP said DG told him it was “an offer they couldn’t refuse.” JPP said he is happy he’ll be closer to his son, who lives in S Florida. #NYG

In trading away the two-time Pro Bowl selection, the Giants have seemingly cleared a path to select NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb with the No. 2 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Tampa Bay needed help on the defensive edge, but at pick No. 7 in the draft the Bucs had virtually no shot at landing Chubb.

"Jason is an elite-level edge rusher who will make an immediate impact on our defense," Bucs general manager Jason Licht told the team's website. “We are adding a two-time Pro Bowler who is passionate about the game and has established himself as one of the league’s premier defensive ends. Jason is an incredibly hard-working playmaker on the defensive front with a unique skill set that allows him to stay on the field in both rushing and passing situations.”