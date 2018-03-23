News

Dons snatch thrilling AFL win over Crows
Titans’ Kevin Byard said Deion Sanders’ slight will motivate him

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Titans safety Kevin Byard and NFL Network analyst Deion Sanders got in a Twitter feud Tuesday, but Byard said he's using it as motivation.

“I asked him a simple question of how he came up with the information on the best safety. He threw me aside like I was a nobody,” Byard said, via ESPN.com.

“It just puts a bigger chip on my shoulder. I come from a situation where I’ve been ignored my whole life. Being a two-star prospect, having maybe five offers coming out, broke every school record at my school, and I was still talked about being a Day 3 or undrafted guy. In two years, I’m an All-Pro and Pro Bowler.”

So what really happened?

NFL Network tweeted out a quote card of Sanders calling Texans Tyrann Mathieu the best safety in football.



Byard, who was a first-team All-Pro selection and was named to his first Pro Bowl last season after tying for the league lead with eight interceptions, took offense and replied to the photo.

"How do you make this statement and not include the two first team AP All Pro safeties??," Byard wrote.



The former Hall of Famer then replied, but he mistakenly reffered to the Titans safety as a fan.

"You're looking at who writers tell u who's the best I know who players and former players feel is the best. I rest my case. You continue to be a fan and i will continue being the man," Sanders wrote.



Things escalated rather quickly from there:











