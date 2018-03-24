Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs with LA Galaxy

News

Sporting News
Zlatan Ibrahimovic's long-anticipated move to the Los Angeles Galaxy is finally happening.

The Major League Soccer club announced Friday it has signed the out-of-favor Manchester United forward.



The 36-year-old Swede hasn't played for Jose Mourinho's side since Dec. 26 and his contract is set to expire this summer. Mourinho told reporters earlier this month he expected Ibrahimovic would leave the club at the end of the season.

Moving to MLS and getting regular playing time in the coming months could set Ibrahimovic up for a return to Sweden's national team for this summer's World Cup in Russia. He had announced after Euro 2016 that he was retiring from international play.

