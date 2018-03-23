News

Minor League baseball players to lose minimum wage rights under new bill

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Minor League baseball players will lose minimum wage rights under a new spending bill that is expected to be passed on Friday.



While the average salary for Major League Baseball players last year was nearly $4.1 million, according to the MLBPA, the maximum first-year player salary in the minor leagues is $1,100 per month.

The provision in the $1.3 trillion "Save America’s Pastime Act,” on page 1,967 of the 2,232-page spending bill, proposes amending the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 to include the following:



"[A]ny employee employed to play baseball who is compensated pursuant to a contract that provides for a weekly salary for services performed during the league’s championship season (but not on spring training or the off season) at a rate that is not less than a weekly salary equal to the minimum wage under section 6(a) for a workweek of 40 hours, irrespective of the number of hours the employee devotes to baseball related activities."


