Head coach Trevor Bayliss says England have no option but to take their Auckland humiliation on the chin, after they were skittled for just 58 by New Zealand on day one of the first Test.

All we can do is take it on the chin - Bayliss responds to Auckland humiliation

Craig Overton was the only touring player to offer any meaningful resistance with the bat on Thursday, the number nine's unbeaten 33 at least saving England from the ignominy of recording their lowest Test total in history.

Seamers Trent Boult (6-32) and Tim Southee (4-25) were responsible for dismissing England inside the morning session and Bayliss made no excuses as he described his side's efforts as "not good enough" in a news conference.

Bayliss added: "All we can do is take it on the chin, work out what we can do better and go back and work as hard as we possibly can at it.

"It's definitely frustrating, that's for sure. We'll have to sit down and have a good chat about it. Is it a mental approach? Is it something in our preparation? Are we good enough at working out how to actually play when we do lose one or two early wickets?

"We'll sit down and discuss that before the next innings and hopefully the next innings is a lot better."

New Zealand reached 175-3 in reply, skipper Kane Williamson ending the day unbeaten on 91, and England now look set to follow up their 4-0 Ashes defeat with another Test loss.

Asked if he was "absolutely confident" in the personnel at his disposal, Bayliss replied: "I think we've got the best team that we can pick from England here."

The Australian was also questioned on whether he felt embarrassed when England slumped to 27-9.

"Certainly," he responded. "I probably wasn't the only one in our changing room either. It's simply not good enough."

On a day of misery for England, there was at least one positive as Stuart Broad dismissed Tom Latham to claim his 400th Test wicket.

Broad is only the second England bowler to reach the landmark, after his new-ball partner James Anderson, and Bayliss said: "It's a testament to not just his skill, but his longevity and how hard he's worked at his game over a long period of time now.

"The wickets probably haven't come his way over the last six to 12 months, but I think he's bowled better than his figures have suggested at times.

"The way he's bowled in the last couple of games, I think he's still got a number of wickets in front of him."