Steve Kerr has revealed that Stephen Curry looked well in practice on Wednesday compared to the other Golden State Warriors All-Stars dealing with injuries.

Curry closer to return than Durant - Kerr

Draymond Green (pelvic contusion) is still considered day-to-day and did not practice, while Kevin Durant (ribs) was a full participant and Klay Thompson (fractured hand) dabbled in drills.

"I think Steph is closer to playing than KD and Klay," head coach Kerr told reporters. "We're going to be cautious with all of them. ... This is not like a timetable of two to three days. It's just more of a feel thing."

Curry has targeted Friday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks to make his return from a sprained right ankle he reinjured against the San Antonio Spurs on March 8, when he stepped on Dejounte Murray's ankle after attempting a fast-break lay-up.

"He's chomping at the bit,” Kerr said. “We'll see how he responds in the next couple of days before we decide whether he plays or not."

Curry is averaging 26.8 points, 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 49 games played for the 53-18 Warriors, who have gone 2-4 in this latest stretch without the two-time MVP.