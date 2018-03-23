Morocco international Achraf Hakimi has returned to Madrid after suffering an injury in the country’s training camp based in Turin, Italy.

Real Madrid’s Achraf Hakimi withdraws from Morocco’s camp

According to national team doctor Abderrazak Hifti, Hakimi suffered an injury during the Atlas Lions’ first training session and has been sent back to Real Madrid for treatment.

Herve Renard’s team are camped in Turin ahead of their friendlies against Serbia at the Stadio Olimpico on Friday and Uzbekistan four days later in Casablanca.

Morocco will aim to begin their preparation for the 2018 World Cup on a positive note after securing a place in the quadrennial showpiece for the first time in 20 years.