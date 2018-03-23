Pique reveals how Barcelona stars troll Real Madrid rivals on secret WhatsApp group

Gerard Pique has revealed how Barcelona are using a secret all-Clasico WhatsApp group to rub rivals Real Madrid's noses in their excellent form this season.

The Blaugrana are closing in on securing the Liga title and could yet finish the season unbeaten, with their form meaning they sit 15 points ahead of the capital club.

Madrid's disastrous first half of the season even threatened their chances of qualifying for next season's Champions League, but a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired resurgence has at least ensured they will avoid that embarrassment just a year on from winning the title themselves.

Even so Pique has not missed the opportunity to remind those in the Madrid ranks who the top dogs in Spain are once again by creating a chat group that has the sole purpose of allowing Barca's Spanish players to troll their Madrid counterparts.

"I’m going to let you in on a little inside information," the centre-back, 31, told The Player's Tribune . "Everybody knows that footballers have text groups on WhatsApp. I have one just for my friends from home, and I have another just for my Barca team-mates. But my favourite one might surprise you.

"Earlier this season, when we were already eight or nine points clear of Real Madrid in the league, I started a special group for some of the guys on the Spanish national team who play for Real Madrid and Barcelona.

"All we do in that group is talk sh*t to one another about Barca and Real! It’s the best - we’re just like little kids.

"And the truth is, it’s especially hilarious for me right now, because now we’re up 15 points on Real in the league. So I’m getting very creative in my responses.

"Last season, when the Real guys were winning everything, they were feeling pretty good. They were talking s*** constantly whenever I saw them at national team training.

"Every time they won a match last season, they were posting shirtless photos on Instagram from the locker room. They were smiling and flexing their muscles like The Rock and saying #HalaMadrid and posting little trophy emojis.

"This season, though, it’s a different vibe. All their Instagram photos are looking very sombre. 'Three points today. We must keep working harder!'

"So I’m texting them in the WhatsApp group: 'Come on guys, why so serious?!' Then I put a little crying emoji, and a laughing emoji.

"I even made a special name for the group. It’s called: 'CONGRATULATIONS!'"

Though winning La Liga now seems well beyond them, Madrid's players will be looking to get some revenge when they travel to Camp Nou for the second Clasico of the season on May 6 while the Blancos's improved form could yet see them win the Champions League for a third successive campaign.