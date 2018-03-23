Trying to figure out what football is being shown live on TV this week? Look no further!

Live football on TV: UK match schedule this week, online streams & free-to-air websites

Europe's top leagues won't be serving any games up, but there is still plenty of action to watch during the international break, with some interesting match-ups that are bound to get you excited.

Ryan Giggs led Wales into battle for the first time as manager during the week, while England face the Netherlands as former Everton boss Ronald Koeman gets his tenure as Oranje boss under way, and world champions Germany come up against Spain.

There are also games from Major League Soccer and the A-League, while you might get a glimpse of the stars of the future with plenty of youth international football on show.

To help you choose what to watch, Goal has taken a look at all the football on TV in the UK today, tonight and this week, including some that you can watch for free and live stream.

All live football matches on UK TV this week

Friday March 23, 2018

Match Competition Kick-off time (GMT) Channel Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets A-League 08:50 BT Sport 1 Russia vs Brazil Friendly 16:00 FreeSports England U18 vs Scotland U18 Centenary Shield 19:00 FreeSports Netherlands vs England Friendly 19:45 ITV Germany vs Spain Friendly 19:45 BT Sport 3 Scotland vs Costa Rica Friendly 19:45 Sky Sports Football

Saturday March 24, 2018

Match Competition Kick-off time (GMT) Channel Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC A-League 06:35 BT Sport 1 Melbourne City vs Western Sydney Warriors A-League 08:50 BT Sport 1 Tranmere Rovers vs Eastleigh National League 12:15 BT Sport 1 England U19 vs Latvia U19 UEFA U19 Championship 13:00 FreeSports Northern Ireland vs South Korea Friendly 14:00 FreeSports Dumbarton vs Inverness CT Irn Bru Cup 16:15 BBC Alba Luton Town vs Barnet League Two 17:15 Sky Sports Football England U21 vs Romania U21 Friendly 17:15 BT Sport 2 FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers MLS 19:30 Sky Sports Football Columbus Crew vs DC United MLS 22:00 Sky Sports Football

Sunday March 25, 2018

Match Competition Kick-off time (BST) Channel Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar A-League 07:00 BT Sport 1 Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory A-League 09:00 BT Sport 1 Alcorcon vs Gimnastic La Liga 2 11:00 FreeSports Chesterfield vs Notts County League Two 13:30 Sky Sports Football Portsmouth vs Oxford United League One 16:00 Sky Sports Football

How to watch football for free in the UK

There are a number of games throughout the week that can be watched live for free on a variety of different channels.

National broadcasters such as BBC, BBC Alba, BBC Wales and S4C occasionally show matches from the UK, with a few available to watch this week.

Free-to-air channel Freesports shows games from Portugal's Primeira Liga and Belgium's Jupiler Pro League, while BritAsia TV broadcasts games from the Indian Super League.

See the table below for the free games on UK TV this week.

Match Competition Kick-off time (GMT) Channel Russia vs Brazil Friendly Mar 23 / 16:00 BBC One Wales England U18 vs Scotland U18 Centenary Shield Mar 23 / 19:00 FreeSports Netherlands vs England Friendly Mar 23 / 19:45 ITV England U19 vs Latvia U19 UEFA U19 Championship Mar 24 / 13:00 FreeSports Northern Ireland vs South Korea Friendly Mar 24 / 14:00 FreeSports Dumbarton vs Inverness CT Irn Bru Cup Mar 24 / 16:15 BBC Alba Alcorcon vs Gimnastic La Liga 2 Mar 25 / 11:00 (BST) FreeSports

Furthermore, highlights from all Premier League matches are shown on BBC One's Match of the Day programme, which generally airs on Saturdays at 22:30.

On Channel 5, you can watch highlights from the Championship on Football on 5: The Championship, which airs on Saturdays at 21:00.

Of course, with it being an international week there will be no Premier League or Championship highlights.

Sky Sports News, which regularly shows clips and highlights from games, is available to all Sky and Virgin Media subscribers regardless of package.

How to legally stream football in the UK

As well as being able to watch football on TV in the UK, fans can stream games live online and using various apps.

Sky TV customers, for example, can access the Sky Go facility, which allows users to stream matches live and on demand on any mobile, laptop or tablet device.

BT Sport, similarly, offer the BT Sport app , through which customers can stream games live and on-the-go on a variety of devices.

The likes of Sky Go and the BT Sport app are generally available for most Apple iOS and Android devices.

Furthermore, for games that are broadcast on BBC, viewers can opt to use the BBC iPlayer , which is a streaming service compatible with Windows, macOS, iOS, Android and a host of other platforms.