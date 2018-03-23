Scotland vs Costa Rica: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Alex McLeish will open his second spell as manager of the Scotland national team with a home date against Costa Rica at Hampden Park.

Another new dawn has been welcomed in by the Tartan Army following their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Some 11 years after a previous stint at the helm, former Rangers and Nottingham Forest boss McLeish is back to inherit the reins from Gordon Strachan.

He has a rebuilding job to undertake heading towards Euro 2020, and that process starts against a team readying themselves for another outing on a global stage in Russia this summer.

TV Channel & Live Stream

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on TV on Sky Sports Football and streamed via Sky Go.

Squads & Team News

Position Scotland players Goalkeepers Archer, McGregor, McLaughlin Defenders Douglas, Hanley, Hendry, McKenna, Mulgrew, Paterson, Robertson Midfielders Armstrong, Cairney, Forrest, Fraser, McDonald, McGinn, McGregor, McLean, McTominay, Murphy, Ritchie Forwards Christie, Cummings, McBurnie, Phillips

McLeish has included nine uncapped players in his first selection, with Jon McLaughlin, Scott McKenna, Barry Douglas, Dylan McGeouch, Scott McTominay and Oli McBurnie called upon for the first time.

Kevin McDonald, Jamie Murphy and Jordan Archer are also waiting on their first caps having made previous squads.

Russell Martin, Kieran Tierney and Dylan McGeouch have been forced to withdraw through injury, with Celtic's Jack Hendry added in their place.

Potential Scotland XI: Archer; Paterson, McKenna, Mulgrew, Robertson; McTominay, McDonald; Forrest, McGregor, Fraser; Cummings

Position Costa Rica players Goalkeepers Navas, Moreira, Briceno Defenders Gonzalez, Acosta, Gamboa, Oviedo, Duarte, Calvo, Watson, Gutierrez, Smith Midfielders Borges, Tejeda, Guzman, Wallace, Segura, Azofeifa Forwards Bryan Ruiz, Urena, Colindres, Yendrick Ruiz, Mitchell

Costa Rica boast a number of players who will be familiar to Scotland supporters.

Celtic defender Cristian Gamboa forms part of their squad, along with former Fulham playmaker Bryan Ruiz - who is now on the books at Portuguese side Sporting.

Between the sticks, Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas provides a reliable last line of defence, but Arsenal forward Joel Campbell - who is currently on loan at Real Betis - misses out having only recently returned from injury.

Potential Costa Rica XI: Navas; Gamboa, Duarte, Gonzalez, Gutierrez, Oviedo; Calvo, Borges, Guzman, Wallace; Brayn Ruiz

Match Preview

McLeish has inherited a Scotland squad boasting plenty of potential, with there a number of promising youngsters coming through the ranks.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay certainly fits into that category, with the 21-year-old having opted to represent the Scots over England.

Andy Robertson is another of those to have impressed on a Premier League stage this season, with the Liverpool full-back set to take advantage of Tierney's injury-enforced absence.

The biggest problem facing McLeish would appear to be finding goals, with their only five players at his disposal with an international effort to their name - with Matt Ritchie topping the charts with three.

If he can find a spark from somewhere, then there is cause for optimism heading towards the Nations League and Euro 2020 qualification.

For Costa Rica, they need to use meetings with Scotland and Tunisia to finalise their plans for this summer's World Cup.

They will be going to Russia looking to emulate their efforts from 2014 which saw them reach the quarter-finals.

Confidence can be built at Hampden as they count down the days to another major tournament, with their only previous meeting with Scotland holding happy memories - a shock 1-0 victory at the 1990 World Cup.