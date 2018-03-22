Ferdinand picks up where he left off following Kelantan exit

Following his departure from Kelantan, Indonesian forward Ferdinand Sinaga has rejoined his former team PSM Makassar ahead of Liga 1 kick-off.

According to the Indonesian edition of Goal, the 29-year old forward has joined Makassar's training after leaving Malaysia, although he has not joined the Eastern Roosters formally.

"We are happy to have him back, but he has to prepare and work hard. He too has to meet Munafri Arifuddin (Makassar CEO) in order to discuss terms," said head coach Robert Rene Alberts.

When met by reporters after training with the team on Wednesday, Ferdinand expressed his delight at his impending return.

"I'm very happy to be back at PSM. I left [Kelantan] because my future is here. The return is what I need, I'm very happy."

Following the conclusion of the 2017 season, Ferdinand left to join Kelantan as the club's ASEAN player quota. However, he failed to impress with the Red Warriors, not finding the back of the net once in his seven competitive appearances for them. Meanwhile Kelantan are currently second last in the Super League standings, having sacked head coach Sathit Bensoh in February with assistant head coach Yusri Che Lah assuming the role of caretaker head coach.

Last Monday the Red Warriors announced that the club and Ferdinand have reached an agreement for a mutual termination, with Ferdinand asking for only one month's pay as his severance compensation.

The 2018 Liga 1 season kicks off this weekend, with Makassar scheduled to open their campaign against PSIS Semarang at their home ground; the Andi Mattalatta Stadium on Sunday.