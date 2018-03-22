El Kanemi Warriors' Modou Jobe banks on NPFL experience to excel with Gambia

El Kanemi Warriors' Modou Jobe says he is banking on his experience in the Nigeria Professional Football League to excel with the Gambia national team.

The 29-year-old joined the Maiduguri-based club from Senegalese side ASC Linguère in November 2017 but made to wait for his debut in 0-0 draw with Niger Tornadoes on March 4.

On Tuesday, the Gambia's first choice goalkeeper capped 18 times reunited with his mates in Banjul ahead of Saturday's international friendly with the Central African Republic.

And Toldo, as fondly called is delighted playing in the Nigerian top-flight despite his delayed transfer move and is expressing joy, having rejoined the Scorpions for an international duty.

"I am filled with joy to join my [Gambian] teammates for the international friendly against the Central Africa Republic," Jobe told Goal.

"It is wonderful that we are reuniting after four months we last met in camp and we have had a great time together during our first training session this [Wednesday] morning.

"It is the first time I'm joining the team since I moved to Nigeria and it has been an exciting journey for me coming there to play. I have only played three games this season.

"I actually had delayed in getting my paper works completely sorted which affected the team. It took me about four months to do that before I could begin to play.

"I believe I am in the learning process and my experience and the exposure that have I gained so far playing in the Nigeria league will help me with my national team.

"There are a lot of wonderful people in the team [El Kanemi Warriors] and the coaches are amazing. I'm looking forward to my country's friendly match and I'm ready to give my best."

Since his debut against Ikon Allah Boys, he has earned his starting spot in three league appearances so far, including against Kwara United and FC Ifeanyi Ubah - keeping two clean sheets.